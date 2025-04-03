CAG report on pollution: Rai defends AAP govt

New Delhi: AAP leader and former Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai has defended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, asserting that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on vehicular air pollution does not mention any corruption allegations against the administration.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Rai stated that the report, which was presented on April 1, is being scrutinised by BJP leaders in an attempt to find irregularities. However, he emphasised that no evidence of corruption has been identified. He credited the AAP government for taking proactive steps to curb air pollution, highlighting measures such as the Odd-Even scheme, which he described as a rare success compared to its failure in other global cities.

Rai pointed to the improvement in air quality during AAP’s governance, noting a significant rise in the number of good air quality days in Delhi. “In 2016, we had only 109 good AQI days, but under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, this number increased to 208 in the past year. If the BJP claims to be more efficient, let them increase it to 309,” he challenged.

Highlighting key initiatives, Rai mentioned the implementation of the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign and the introduction of 2,000 electric buses in the capital. He questioned why similar buses have not been introduced in BJP-led states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh if, as claimed, they were solely the Centre’s initiative.

The former minister also underscored the expansion of Delhi’s green cover from 20 per cent to 23 per cent and the transition of industries to cleaner fuel sources. Additionally, he clarified that both the Centre and Delhi government had installed smog towers as part of a Supreme Court directive, with equal funding allocated to the project.