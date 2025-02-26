CAG report highlights lapses in AAP’s health model — Misuse of funds

New Delhi: A recent audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised serious concerns regarding the financial mismanagement of funds allocated to the Delhi government’s flagship Mohalla Clinic initiative and the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

The audit, which covers the period from 2016 to 2023, reveals significant inefficiencies in the utilisation of funds for Mohalla Clinics, a healthcare project introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Despite an allocated budget of ₹35.16 crore for the construction of these clinics, only ₹9.78 crore, roughly 28 per cent of the total, was utilised, according to the CAG report.

The AAP government had set an ambitious target of establishing 1,000 Mohalla Clinics by March 2017, but as of March 2023, only 523 clinics were operational. Further highlighting the inefficiency, 41 clinics in four districts were found to be non-functional for extended periods, ranging from 15 days to almost two years, primarily due to staffing shortages. The audit also pointed out critical gaps in essential medical equipment, such as pulse oximeters, glucometers, thermometers, and blood pressure machines. Out of 165 essential drugs, none were fully available in any of the 74 Mohalla Clinics inspected.

The audit also flagged concerns over the quality of healthcare services provided in these clinics. A startling 70 per cent of patients were given consultations that lasted less than a minute, raising questions about the effectiveness of the services offered. Additionally, inspections of these clinics were found to be lacking, with only 2 per cent of the Mohalla Clinics in four districts inspected between March 2018 and March 2023.

These findings have prompted the BJP-led Delhi government to table the pending CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly, focusing on alleged irregularities in the construction of Mohalla Clinics as well as the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence during the tenure of the AAP government.

In another part of the CAG report, the renovation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, was scrutinised for significant cost overruns. Initially estimated at ₹7.91 crore, the project’s final cost ballooned to ₹33.66 crore, an increase of 342 per cent. The Public Works Department (PWD), which oversaw the renovation, awarded the contract at ₹8.62 crore but later revised the cost multiple times, citing urgent requirements.

The audit raised concerns about the selection process of consultancy firms and contractors for the project. The report revealed that the PWD employed restricted tendering to select firms, with only one contractor meeting the eligibility criteria, raising questions about the fairness and transparency of the process. Furthermore, during the renovation, the built-up area of the residence was expanded by 36 per cent, and high-end materials such as antique fixtures and artistic elements were incorporated, which added to the project’s soaring costs. The audit found that ₹18.88 crore was spent on ornamental and luxury items, which raised eyebrows about the necessity of such expenditures. In addition, the PWD executed ₹25.80 crore worth of work without obtaining fresh administrative approvals.