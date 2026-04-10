CAG health audit: Assembly sets July 31 deadline for ATR

New Delhi: In a decisive push to convert audit findings into real-world reforms, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has set a strict July 31, 2026 deadline for departments to act on key gaps flagged in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the Capital’s public health system. The move signals a shift from observation to enforcement, with a clear focus on strengthening hospitals, expanding coverage, and ensuring accountability in healthcare delivery.



The directive, issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, mandates all concerned departments to implement recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) outlined in its First Report based on the CAG audit of Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services for the year ending March 31, 2022. Departments must submit a detailed Action Taken Report by July 31, reflecting the status of implementation as of June 30.

The order follows the formal adoption of the report by the Assembly, underlining a more structured compliance mechanism. A formal communication has also been sent to the Health Minister and the Secretary (Health), seeking a comprehensive and time-bound response to the findings.

Emphasising the larger objective, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “Strengthening public hospitals, expanding insurance coverage, and investing in preventive healthcare are essential measures.”

He added that “efficient delivery of health services is a cornerstone of sound governance and a vital commitment to the people of Delhi.”

Highlighting the need for inclusivity, Gupta noted that policies must cater not only to residents but also to migrants seeking livelihood, education, or medical care in the city. “Affordable and quality medical services must be available irrespective of a person’s state of origin,” he stressed.

The PAC report undertakes a detailed review of public health infrastructure, service delivery, and management systems, calling for improved institutional frameworks, better resource allocation, and enhanced accountability. Gupta further observed that “healthcare is not merely about structures and policies, but about safeguarding the dignity and well being of every citizen.”