CAG flags massive lapses in Greater Noida land allotments

BY Team MP15 Aug 2025 12:22 AM IST

GREATER NOIDA: A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) review has exposed widespread violations and procedural lapses in the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s (GNIDA) allotment of group housing and builder plots between 2005-06 and 2017-18.

The findings, made public on Wednesday, the same day the Supreme Court advised the Uttar Pradesh government to consider converting the Noida Authority into a metropolitan council for greater transparency, highlight systemic failures that have fed into the city’s ongoing real estate crisis.

A CAG audit found GNIDA diverted from its industrial mandate, favouring housing projects plagued by delays, defaults, and lax oversight, leaving thousands of flats incomplete and homebuyers without registrations for years.

