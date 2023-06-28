CAG audit into renovation of CM’s official residence: Move reeks of desperation, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday condemned the Centre’s decision to initiate a CAG audit into the reconstruction expenses of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, saying the move “reeks of desperation” as the BJP anticipates a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.



The ruling party’s sharp reaction came after Raj Niwas officials informed that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into the alleged “irregularities and violations” in the “reconstruction” of the chief minister’s residence.

The Union home ministry has recommended the special CAG audit taking note of a May 24 letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena which pointed out the “reconstruction” “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the “reconstruction” of the chief minister’s official residence, the officials claimed.

Reacting furiously, the AAP said in a statement, “This move by the Modi government reeks of desperation as the BJP anticipates an inevitable defeat in the upcoming 2024 general elections. As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the Chief Minister’s residence, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the CAG audit as he called Kejriwal’s official residence a “Sheesh Mahal”.

“The CAG is country’s top most audit body of high repute and its inquiry will soon bring out under whose pressure PWD officials violated laws and constructed the palatial bungalow for the chief minister otherwise eligible for only a Type VII bungalow accommodation,” Sachdeva said.

The AAP, however, said a CAG audit was already conducted last year and initiating a fresh audit is a “clear reflection” of the BJP’s “frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies”. The BJP is troubled by its successive electoral defeats in Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP said, adding the CAG move is an attempt to tarnish the “reputation” of Delhi’s “honest government”. In its attempt to seek “revenge”, the BJP is “inadvertently orchestrating its own downfall through such

chaotic and ill-conceived actions”, the AAP said, while also accusing the saffron party of engaging in clandestine efforts to undermine the established power structure.

“Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles,” it noted.

“This systematic targeting of opposition leaders one after another reveals the underlying agenda of the BJP. If the Prime Minister truly possesses the courage he claims, he should order a comprehensive investigation into the Adani scam by a Joint Parliamentary Committee,” the party added.

“Moreover, the CAG or other central agencies should also conduct thorough investigations into the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, the Chanda (donation) scam in Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the various scandals involving the Chief Minister of Assam,” the party added.