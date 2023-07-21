Cabinet okays file to provide ex-gratia of `10K each to flood-affected families

New Delhi: An ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 will be provided to the families affected by the floods in Delhi ahead of their return to their homes from relief camps, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The decision to provide financial aid to families was taken after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met victims to assess the situation. He expressed his concern for the flood victims, said a government statement.

“The implementation of the ex-gratia relief is aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to the affected families and helping them recover from the devastating impact of the floods,” he stated.

The decision is particularly important at this point as it provides timely aid to affected families at a juncture when they have just started returning back from relief camps, the statement added.

As per the approved Cabinet note, families affected by the floods and currently residing in relief camps will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10,000. This will be subject to verification of their details and genuineness.

The relief will be disbursed through electronic transfers or direct benefit transfers directly into the bank accounts of the head of each beneficiary family, the statement added.

In case any beneficiary does not have a bank account, the district administration will organise camps to facilitate the account opening process before transferring the relief amount, it said.

The verification process will be conducted by the respective district administrations. To confirm the authenticity of beneficiaries, individuals will be asked to present identity and address proof documents such as voter ID card, ration card, water bill, electricity bill, gas connection bill, Aadhaar card, bank passbook, post office passbook, property ownership document, driving licence, birth certificate, Indian Passport, or any other valid government-issued identification, shared the statement.