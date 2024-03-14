Cabinet approves two corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV projects

: Union Cabinet has greenlit two new metro corridors as part of the Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro project on wednesday. Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the approval to enhance connectivity in the national capital.

The newly approved corridors, namely Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha, are poised to ease commuting woes for millions of Delhiites. With an estimated cost of Rs 8,399 crore, funding for these projects will be sourced from both the Union and Delhi governments, along with contributions from international funding agencies.

Scheduled for completion by March 2029, these corridors will collectively span an impressive length of 20.762 kilometers. The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor, stretching over 8.4 kilometers, will consist of eight stations, facilitating smoother travel across Silver, Magenta, Pink, and Violet Lines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The stations along this route include Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash – 1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, and Saket G-Block. This corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity in South Delhi, linking key areas such as Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash, and various parts of Saket.

On the other hand, the Inderlok to Indraprastha corridor, spanning approximately 12.4 kilometers, will feature 10 stations, with a majority of the stretch (11.35 kilometers) underground. This corridor, an extension of the Green Line, will offer seamless interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet, and Blue Lines of the Delhi Metro.

Stations along the Inderlok to Indraprastha corridor include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, and Indraprastha. Notably, this corridor will enhance connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of

Haryana, further integrating neighboring areas into Delhi’s metro network.