Cabbie killed in road rage case, 2 arrested

New Delhi: In a tragic incident of road rage, a taxi driver was killed after a brutal assault on the evening of Sunday near Tagore Garden.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Rajouri Garden Police Station.

The victim was identified as Ravinder Singh (56), a resident of Santgarh, Tilak Nagar

The accused was identified as Jatin Samariya (21), and Pawan Samariya (21), both residents of Paschim Vihar. Both the accused are brothers and both are involved in the scrap business.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Sunday evening when Singh, accompanied by his son and a relative, fell victim to an unprovoked attack.

Despite their attempts to note the assailant’s vehicle registration, all they could provide was that it was a white Creta. Singh, battered and injured, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.Promptly responding to the distressing situation, multiple police teams were deployed to track down the perpetrators and the identified vehicle.

Leveraging CCTV footage from the vicinity, law enforcement successfully traced the Creta to its location. Subsequently, the two accused were arrested from their residence in Paschim Vihar. The deceased earned his livelihood as a cab driver and leaves behind a community mourning his untimely demise.

The loss has not only affected his immediate family but also echoes through the local taxi driver community, where Singh was a familiar and respected figure. The motives behind the vicious attack remain under investigation, and the police have registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden Police Station.