Cabbie held for robbing passenger at knifepoint
NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old cab driver, Mohammad Jaseem, was arrested within six hours for allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint near Shyam Vihar, police said.
The accused reportedly stopped the car on Urban Extension Road-II, threatened the passenger, and fled with Rs 93,500, a mobile phone, and a power bank.
Police recovered Rs 29,000, the car, a knife, and a receipt showing Rs 19,000 paid towards car finance using the stolen money. CCTV footage helped trace Jaseem, who has previous cases of robbery, sexual assault, and illegal
firearms offences.
