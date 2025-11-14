Cabbie held for robbing passenger at knifepoint

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old cab driver, Mohammad Jaseem, was arrested within six hours for allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint near Shyam Vihar, police said.

The accused reportedly stopped the car on Urban Extension Road-II, threatened the passenger, and fled with Rs 93,500, a mobile phone, and a power bank.

Police recovered Rs 29,000, the car, a knife, and a receipt showing Rs 19,000 paid towards car finance using the stolen money. CCTV footage helped trace Jaseem, who has previous cases of robbery, sexual assault, and illegal

firearms offences.