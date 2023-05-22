Cab driver thrashed

New Delhi: In a suspected case of road rage, a cab driver was allegedly thrashed by a group of people after his car collided with theirs in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area. The assailants allegedly snatched the car keys from the cab driver before fleeing the spot, according to a series of tweets posted by Alok Dixit, who was travelling in the taxi.



According to Dixit’s Twitter bio, he is a campaigner @stopacidattacks and chairperson chhanv.org @sheroeshangout.

Responding to his tweet, Delhi Police said it had taken cognisance of the incident and was doing the needful.

He claimed the assailants snatched the cab keys and fled the scene after they saw that he was recording them, leaving him and the cab driver, Lal Chandra, stranded in the middle of the road.