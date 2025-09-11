Cab driver arrested for molesting student: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old cab driver has been arrested by Delhi Police in Maurice Nagar, north Delhi, for allegedly molesting a college student and committing an obscene act during a ride. The case was registered at Maurice Nagar PS following the student’s complaint. Police said the incident occurred on Monday when the victim booked a cab to her university. The accused, identified as Lom Shankar, allegedly asked her to sit in the front seat. Soon after the journey began, he attempted to touch her inappropriately and was also found masturbating while driving.

Alarmed, the student exited the vehicle midway and rushed to the nearby police station to report the matter. By then, the driver had fled. Investigators traced him through details obtained from the cab aggregator and arrested him shortly afterwards. The cab has been seized as part of the ongoing probe. “The driver, Lom Shankar, was arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving with a female passenger present. Action was taken based on her complaint, and the cab has been seized,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

The case has reignited concerns over women’s safety in app-based taxis and public transport. While verification measures exist, incidents of harassment continue to surface. Police said they are examining the role of the aggregator to determine if due diligence was followed in hiring and monitoring the driver. Women’s rights groups have called for stricter driver checks, regular sensitisation programmes.