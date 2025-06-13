Cab aggregator scheme set for changes

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to overhaul the city’s existing cab aggregator and delivery service regulations, signalling a major shift from the framework put in place by the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration. Officials in the transport department confirmed that the Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, introduced in November 2023, is under active review.

The current BJP government is said to be considering two significant revisions: easing the strict transition timeline for electric vehicles (EVs) in the bike taxi segment and introducing limits on surge pricing to protect consumers.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the government is in consultation with stakeholders to assess the policy’s impact. “We are revisiting certain clauses to ensure the policy is balanced and inclusive. The needs of commuters, drivers, and aggregators all deserve attention,” he said on Tuesday.

The existing policy had made Delhi the first city in India to legalise bike taxis—but only if they were fully electric. Aggregators criticized the zero-transition approach, arguing that the lack of preparation time made their services unsustainable. In contrast, delivery vehicles and goods carriers were granted up to five years to shift to electric models.

The BJP government now appears inclined to introduce a more gradual switchover for bike taxi operators, aligning it with timelines already in place for other vehicle categories.

Another likely change is the introduction of fare regulation to address public concerns about erratic pricing. The current framework does not impose any restrictions on dynamic fare models, often resulting in unpredictable costs during peak demand.

So far, 64 entities, including ride-hailing services, logistics companies, and e-commerce platforms have signed up under the scheme, registering over 550,000 vehicles on the aggregator portal. The present scheme mandates full electrification of fleets by 2030, a five-year licence term, and safety features like panic buttons and real-time police integration. Violations can attract penalties of up to Rs.1 lakh.

This review aligns with other policy reversals by the BJP-led administration, which has already rebranded Mohalla Clinics as Aarogya Mandirs, renamed city buses as DEVI buses, and shelved the Capital’s ambitious European-style streetscaping project.