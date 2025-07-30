CA kills self using helium gas in hotel; felt ‘lonely’

New Delhi: A 25-year-old chartered accountant killed himself by inhaling gas at a hotel in New Delhi’s Bengali Market area, police said on Tuesday.

According to a note he left behind, Dheeraj Kansal was alone since his father died in 2003. After his father’s death, his mother married someone else, and he had no siblings.

Kansal, who lived in a paying guest house in Mehrauli, also wrote about his suicide on social media. The suicide note, written in English, was recovered from his left pocket.

“I am writing a suicide note in case if you didn’t see my post on social media in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible

for this,” he wrote.

Kansal was found dead in a Janpath guest house with a helium cylinder and pipes. A note said he had no regrets or connections. Police said helium inhalation causes oxygen deprivation and is often fatal. His family

collected his body.