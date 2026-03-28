C Delhi: Chandrawal hits supply; tankers deployed

New Delhi: Water supply in several parts of central Delhi has been affected after operations at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP)–II came to a halt following damage to a major backwash pipeline on March 22. According to officials, the 600 mm pipeline near the pump house was damaged, causing severe waterlogging and rendering all electrical and mechanical systems non-operational. The Chandrawal WTP is a key facility supplying potable water to central Delhi, including NDMC areas.

Restoration work began immediately, and the plant resumed operations in a phased manner on March 25. However, recurring faults in motors due to residual moisture have limited output to around 47 MGD against the installed capacity of 58 MGD. To mitigate the disruption, nearly 100 additional water tankers have been deployed across affected areas, including Rajender Nagar, Patel Nagar, Ballimaran

and Karol Bagh. Authorities said tankers have been diverted from other regions to maintain equitable supply.

Officials noted that the plant’s old 6.6 KV motors require careful intermittent operation, as spare parts are not readily available. A revised supply schedule has been

implemented, with most areas receiving water once daily instead of twice.