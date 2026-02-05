BYPL launches first all-women power distribution sub-division

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for India’s power distribution sector, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has launched its first all-women led Operations and Maintenance (O&M) sub-division office at Saini Enclave in East Delhi.

Named ‘Ojhaswini,’ symbolising strength, vitality and radiance, the initiative marks a decisive departure from traditional norms by placing women engineers in charge of one of the most field-intensive and operationally demanding segments of electricity distribution. The sub-division was inaugurated in the presence of Amal Sinha, Group CEO, BSES, Brajesh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, BYPL, senior leadership members, and women representatives from local Resident Welfare Associations.

BYPL officials said the initiative goes beyond symbolic representation and reflects a merit-driven approach to leadership in frontline power operations. They emphasised that leadership capability is defined by competence, preparedness and professional excellence, rather than gender. This is the first women-led power distribution sub-division office in Delhi and among the first such initiatives in India. The Saini Enclave sub-division is a core operational unit responsible for end-to-end last-mile power supply, including field maintenance, outage management, safety oversight and regulatory compliance.