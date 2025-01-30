By giving me your vote, give me life: Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on Wednesday launched his campaign in Mustafabad for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, seeking people’s votes which he said can save his life.

Hussain is out on a six-day custody parole granted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. He is contesting on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.

He addressed his supporters with a couplet, “deke vote tum apna mujhe, zindagi de dena” (by giving me your vote, give me life). He was welcomed outside his office with rose petals and chants of “Tahir Bhai zindabad” while being escorted by armed security personnel.

Hussain, accompanied by nearly 300 supporters, campaigned door-to-door in Mustafabad’s narrow lanes. Despite restrictions on visiting his Karawal Nagar home, he campaigned under Supreme Court guidelines, speaking

briefly to voters.