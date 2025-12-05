Busted: Delhi duo’s oil-heist run ends in Crime Branch net

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two individuals carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, for oil theft from an HPCL pipeline in Jaipur.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for about the criminals.

The accused were identified as Swarn Singh (55) son of Ranjeet Singh, resident of Guru Nanak Vihar, Chander Vihar, Delhi, and Dharmender alias Rinku (50) son of Madan Lal, resident of Sant Nagar, Rani Bagh, Delhi.

According to the police, the duo, absconding for months after the detection of illegal pipeline tapping, were arrested following sustained technical and manual surveillance by the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Crime Branch on December 3.

The accused were wanted in an FIR registered at the Special Police Station, SOG Rajasthan, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Police officials said both men have been involved in organised oil theft operations spanning over three decades across multiple states.

The case came to light on June 10, when officials of the DST Jaipur West detected signs of illegal oil extraction near Vasundhara Colony in Village Dahmi Kalan. A raid at a rented premises revealed a tunnel dug from inside the house leading to the underground HPCL pipeline.

A GI pipe fitted with valves was found connected to plastic pipes diverting diesel into a pickup vehicle parked outside. HPCL officials later confirmed unauthorised tapping of the pressurised pipeline, following which an FIR was registered.

After the incident, Swarn Singh and Dharmender went underground and were declared proclaimed offenders in other similar cases in Haryana and Punjab as well.

A special team led by Inspector Krishan Kumar under the supervision of senior Crime Branch officers tracked their movements over three months, visiting multiple states and deploying technical inputs. Acting on a specific tip-off, the team finally apprehended both accused near Vikaspuri Nagar Nala in Delhi.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to their role in the Jaipur pipeline theft and several previous cases. Police records reveal that Swarn Singh is a habitual offender with a long criminal history dating back to 1992, involving repeated cases of oil pilferage, pipeline tapping and property damage in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.

He allegedly perfected a method of renting premises near pipeline routes, digging tunnels and siphoning fuel at night for sale at discounted rates to transporters and illegal buyers. Dharmender, his brother-in-law and former driver, assisted in logistics, transport and coordination of the stolen fuel.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and buyers linked to the illegal fuel trade.