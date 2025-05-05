Businessman shot at in central Delhi, 2 including juvenile apprehended

NEW DELHI: A businessman was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Bhairon temple on central Delhi’s Tilak Marg around 10:15 pm on Friday. The victim, Rajendra, a Noida resident who owns a perfume shop at Chandni Chowk’s Tilak Bazar, was returning home when the attackers, allegedly trailing him, opened fire. Injured, he managed to alert a business associate, who took him to hospital. Police were informed by hospital authorities. Rajendra is undergoing treatment.

A case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act was registered at Tilak Marg PS. Over 35 officers across six teams were deployed. Prashant (21) was arrested and a juvenile detained. No cash was stolen, and the motive remains unclear.