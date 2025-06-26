Businessman robbed of ₹30L at residence in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 30 lakh by unidentified men at his residence in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Karan Chopra, is involved in city gas distribution in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 23, when three to four unidentified individuals forced their way into Chopra’s home and fled with the cash. Police said they received a call about the robbery at the Vasant Kunj South police station, after which teams were dispatched to the scene.

Chopra claimed the men barged in and took approximately Rs 30 lakh. A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including robbery, house trespass, and criminal intimidation. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and local intelligence gathering is underway.