Businessman murder: Five arrested as robbery angle emerges; Bishnoi gang claim under probe

new deLhi: Five men have been arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old businessman in Outer North Delhi, with police saying the killing stemmed from a robbery conspiracy, even as a social media post claiming responsibility in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang remains under investigation.

Vaibhav Gandhi, a plastic granules manufacturer, was shot dead on February 9 outside his factory in Sector 4 of the DSIIDC Industrial Area in Bawana. Police said the assailants approached his car, fired at him and fled with bags containing his laptop, phone and documents.

Gandhi was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Around Rs 1 crore in cash was later found inside his vehicle. According to police, the accused had conspired to rob Gandhi after one of them, who earlier visited his office for financial dealings, tipped off the gang about the availability of cash. The conspirators conducted reconnaissance of the area multiple times before executing the attack, officers said.

The alleged mastermind, Sanjay alias Tau (54), along with the informer Ravinder alias Ravi (42), was arrested from Sultanpuri during the probe. Two other accused, Sandeep alias Pujari (28) and Harish Kumar alias Sonu (45), were arrested later.

Police said the fifth accused, Arun alias Pagal (37), a bus conductor, was arrested on Friday around 11.30 pm after he allegedly fired at a police team while attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle without a number plate.

He sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was overpowered. A .32 bore pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, they added.

Investigators said the attack was initially planned as a robbery, as the victim was shot at close range during the assault. CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence helped identify and track down the suspects, police said.

A day after the murder, a social media post surfaced from an account named ‘Randeep Malik Anil Pandit’, claiming the killing was carried out on behalf of multiple gangs, including Bishnoi, Jitender Gogi and Kala Rana, and alleging that Gandhi had been interfering in their operations.

Police, however, said the gangs’ names have not surfaced during the investigation so far, and the claim is being verified. The origin of the post is being traced, and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police is analysing its digital trail, officers added.

Further investigation is underway to identify other suspects involved in the conspiracy, police said.