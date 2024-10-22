Business Blasters programme: Delhi govt invites entrepreneurs to coach students

New Delhi: The Delhi government has officially announced an invitation for entrepreneurs to volunteer as coaches for this year’s Business Blasters programme, part of its ongoing Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC). This initiative, which has gained popularity since its inception in 2021, aims to empower high school students by providing them with practical entrepreneurial experiences.



The Directorate of Education has released a notification encouraging experienced professionals to step forward and lend their expertise to selected student teams. Over the past three years, numerous entrepreneurs have contributed their time without any compensation, helping students refine their business ideas and strategies. A coach is expected to spend 1-2 hours per week with a designated team for 5-6 weeks, beginning in the last week of November 2024.

Chief Minister Atishi earlier highlighted the significance of the program, announcing a substantial budget of Rs 40 crore for the 2024-25 Business Blasters initiative. She stated that approximately 245,000 students will have the chance to transform their innovative concepts into start-ups, adding, “Around 40,000 student-led start-ups have emerged under the Business Blaster initiative, spanning various sectors such as perfumes, chocolates, eco-friendly products, and technology.”

The EMC, which has been implemented across all Delhi government schools since 2019, encourages students from grades 9-12 to explore their potential and take charge of their career paths. The curriculum was carefully developed following a pilot in 24 schools, ensuring it meets educational needs while fostering entrepreneurship.

In the circular, the education department emphasised the collaborative experience that Business Blasters provides, “To provide our students an experience to work in teams, brainstorm and identify business opportunities, prepare business plans, and implement their ideas.” This hands-on approach aims to not only enhance

students’ business acumen but also encourage them to innovate and create solutions for real-world challenges.

Entrepreneurs interested in becoming coaches are invited to sign up through an online form provided by the government. Detailed guidelines for selected coaches will be issued later, ensuring they are well-prepared to support the students effectively. By fostering connections between students and industry professionals, the Delhi government hopes to create a robust ecosystem for young entrepreneurs.