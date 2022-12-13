'Business Blasters helping students develop core entrepreneurial skills'

New Delhi: Delhi government's 'Business Blasters' programme in its second year gets a boost with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visiting Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1 in Mandawali. He said that the students are not only developing core entrepreneurial skills but are also becoming responsible citizens through the programme.



The Minister promised that the government will support the students in every way possible while their businesses create new job opportunities in the future. Through the 'Business Blasters' curriculum, the journey of the students from job seekers to job creators has begun and their business ideas can be transformed into multinational companies in the future.

"Such a job-creator mindset will make India No.1 in the future. Business Blasters has completely changed the definition of career for the students in Delhi government schools now," Sisodia added.

Several student entrepreneurs presented their unique ideas to the Deputy CM which included an advertisement agency, customised dressmaking, home decor, catering, and artificial jewellery. The students also shared that the program has helped them develop skills of teamwork, planning, risk management, leadership, ideation, time management, persuasion and research. They said that 'Business Blasters' is helping them to become independent, has boosted their self-confidence and they have been able to identify and work on their skills better. "It is important to inculcate the entrepreneurial mindset among students from the school level and make them understand that their ability to create job opportunities will give a bright future to the country," he said and added that the students are now dreaming of starting their own business and are eager to do some new experiments in their respective fields. The Delhi government will support the work that has the potential to create new employment opportunities in future.

Students from Class 12, continuing in the second year of 'Business Blasters' said that when they used to present their ideas to someone in the maiden year of the 'Business Blasters' programme, they lacked self-confidence and hesitated to approach clients. However, this year they have been able to launch their products in the market without any hesitation because they have understood the process of marketing, and finance very well. The students shared that by making some basic changes in their previous strategies, they have worked to make their ideas better and now they are getting support from their parents as well.