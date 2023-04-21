‘Business Blasters designed to make Delhi students capable’

New Delhi: The Business Blasters programme has been designed to encourage and equip the students to become successful entrepreneurs and make them capable of dealing better with everyday challenges, Delhi Education minister Atishi said on Thursday.



She said the response of the programme has been “overwhelming” and children

have been transforming their academic learning into business ideas.

“We are thrilled to see the level of enthusiasm and creativity demonstrated by students from various schools in Delhi, including Delhi government schools. It is also an example of how our schools are providing children with the necessary skills to tackle the challenges of the 21st century,” she said.

The education minister visited Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue to learn about the business ideas of students and participated in discussions with them.

Under the student entrepreneurship programme, the list of top 100 startups (who will compete in the Investment Expo) was finalised on Thursday.

After undergoing a selection process at various levels, the 995 Business Blasters teams from Delhi government schools presented their ideas in front of 165 panels at 33 locations on April 19 and 20.

Students who are part of the 100 startups will present their business ideas for seed capital to investors from

across the country at the Investment Expo.

According to the Delhi government, the teams have been coached by experienced entrepreneurs for the last 4-5 weeks, and in the final round, their ideas were assessed based on a rubric designed by an expert committee.