NOIDA: A bus ferrying employees of a private company ploughed into the boundary wall of a group housing society in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

A 30-year-old man of Nepali origin was killed in the incident and his younger brother injured, DCP (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

The incident took place at 6.54 pm on a road next to Shri Ram Apartments in Sector 118, under the

Sector 113 Police station limits, he said.