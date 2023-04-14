Bus driver, helper arrested for supplying fine-quality Malana cream: Crime Branch

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate drug syndicate and recovered over 650 grams of fine-quality narcotic substance (Malana cream) from the accused persons, the cops informed on Thursday.

The accused persons have been identified as Sahil Rai (37) and Govind Saw (41). Sahil is a resident of Punjab’s Patiala while Govind is a native of Arwal in Bihar.

Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said: “Crime Branch received input through field sources and technical analysis regarding the distribution of charas (Malana cream). The information was further developed and it was revealed that many drivers and helpers of Volvo buses who are operating between Kasol, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are involved in the illicit supply of charas.”

Consequently, call detail records (CDR) of various suspected phone numbers were obtained and scrutinised. After analysing the CDRs and other related data of the suspected phone numbers, the mobile numbers used by drivers and suppliers were segregated. The information was further verified by the informer, Yadav mentioned.

Further, the team laid a trap near Divine Hospital, Jagat Pur Village, Wazirabad, Delhi after getting specific information where at the instance of the informer, Govind Saw was apprehended. During his search, 670 grams of fine-quality charas was recovered from his possession, confirmed.

“During his interrogation, he confessed to working as a helper in a Volvo bus which belongs to Laxmi Holiday company, operating between Kasol, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. He further revealed that the recovered contraband of charas was carried by Sahil, a bus driver, who instructed him to deliver the charas near Divine Hospital.

He further disclosed that Sahil is the only person who can provide details regarding the receiver and supplier of the charas. From the information provided by Govind Saw, his associate Sahil was located and apprehended from Jagat Pur Village, Delhi,” Special CP Crime said.

Present delivery was scheduled to be fixed near Divine Hospital, Jagatpur, Wazirabad, Delhi. Accused Sahil sent his helper Govind Saw with the packet of Charas to delivery at the assigned place, Yadav added.