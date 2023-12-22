Bus catches fire at Ashram, no casualty

New Delhi: A cluster bus caught fire in south Delhi’s Ashram area on Thursday, officials said. The fire officials said that they received information regarding the incident at 12.52 pm.

The bus caught fire in its rear portion, they said. The fire officials said that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire was extinguished around 2 pm and no casualty was reported, they said.

A transport department official said the bus that caught fire was a “cluster CNG bus”, which was going from the IP Depot to Badarpur. “It was a minor fire and there were 15 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident, but they did not sustain any injury. The bus has minor damages. We will inquire into the cause of the fire,” the official added.