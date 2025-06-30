Burnt body of youth found near Narela flyover: Cops

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, the body of a young man with burnt marks was discovered in a jungle area near the Narela Bhawana flyover in outer north Delhi’s Narela locality.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Narela Police Station.

According to the police, they received a PCR call around 7:30 am and swiftly responded to the scene, where they found the deceased lying approximately 10 meters inside from the road.

The body, partially burnt, was initially unidentified and appeared to belong to a male aged between 20 and 25 years.

Further inspection led to the discovery of a Royal Enfield motorcycle lying about 150 meters ahead from the body.

The crime scene was cordoned off and examined by the district crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) unit, who conducted a thorough inspection for clues and evidence.

The preliminary investigation suggested foul play, and the condition of the body indicated an attempt to destroy evidence by burning.

The deceased was later identified as Kapil Dahiya, also known as Kartik, son of Mahipal and a resident of Gali No. 18A, Main Road, Swatantra Nagar in Narela.

He was around 20-years-old. His identity was confirmed through local inquiries and family contact.

Following the initial findings, the police have initiated proceedings under relevant sections of murder, and an investigation

is now underway.

Authorities are exploring possible motives behind the killing and attempting to trace the sequence of events leading to the crime.