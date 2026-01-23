Burglary, theft cases decline in 2025

NEW DELHI: Incidents of burglary and theft in the national capital have shown a mixed trend over the past three years, with a noticeable decline in most major crime heads in 2025 compared to the previous year, official data revealed.

As per the data, burglary cases in Delhi stood at 6,617 in 2025, down from 8,965 in 2024 and 6,916 in 2023.

House theft cases also showed a consistent decline over the three-year period, falling to 16,246 in 2025 from 20,046 in 2024 and 21,641 in 2023.

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most widespread property crimes in the city, recorded 35,014 cases in 2025. This marks a reduction from 39,976 cases in 2024 and 40,045 cases reported in 2023, indicating a gradual but steady downward trend. The most significant numerical drop was seen in the category of “other theft”, which includes thefts not classified under burglary, house theft or vehicle theft.

According to the data, 1,02,906 such cases were registered in 2025, compared to 1,17,563 cases in 2024 and a high of 1,58,965 cases in 2023.

Senior police officers attributed the decline to intensified night patrolling, increased deployment of beat staff, wider use of CCTV surveillance and data-driven policing.

Police attributed the decline to special drives against habitual offenders, improved coordination between district units, and focused patrolling in vulnerable areas.