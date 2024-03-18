Burglaries, thefts: 6 held in 4 separate incidents

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police team of South West Delhi has arrested six individuals in four separate incidents for their involvement in burglaries, thefts, and armed robberies.



As per the Police, the apprehensions occurred through distinct operations, with the suspects being connected to more than twelve criminal incidents.

In the first operation, diligent efforts of the team of the Delhi Police from the Kapashera Police Station led to the arrest of Beerpal Kumar, also known as Veeru, and Chandan Kumar, aka Jay. The duo’s capture resulted in the recovery of two Apple laptops, an iPad, a car key, a mobile phone, and internet cable wire, solving a blind burglary case and three house theft incidents within 24 hours.

Concurrently, the Delhi Police team from the Sarojini Nagar Police Station arrested Sonu, also known as Sonuwa, a notorious burglar with a criminal record of over 12 criminal offenses. His apprehension led to the recovery of a stolen mobile phone, cash, and an Aadhar card, highlighting the police’s commitment to addressing repeat offenders.

Additionally, the operations resulted in the arrest of Dheeraj Kumar for numerous burglaries and Shivam, also known as Nanhe or Rahul, for his involvement in over 200 ECM thefts from vehicles and armed robberies.

The confiscation of stolen goods, firearms, ammunition, and burglary tools from these individuals emphasizes the police’s comprehensive approach, which encompasses surveillance, ground intelligence, and technical analysis, to combating criminal activity.