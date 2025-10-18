Burglar returns stolen gold after police warning

NEW DELHI: A burglar returned gold jewellery stolen from a home in Anand Parbat, fearing action by the local SHO. The 200-gram loot, including mangal sutras, chains, earrings, rings, and a gold set, was left in a pink bag at the complainant’s doorstep.

Police had registered an FIR under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, lifted fingerprints, and warned the thief publicly.

Swift policing, community engagement, and strategic warnings prompted the burglar to surrender the ornaments, which were

fully recovered.