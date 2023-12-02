Burglar nabbed with stolen goods worth Rs 13 lakh

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a house burglar with stolen articles worth Rs 13 lakh.



The police received the information about the incident through complaints registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station and Noor Nagar Police Station.

The apprehended accused was identified as Mohd Saidul alias Robin alias Milan (32), resident of Madanpur Khadar Ext, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi.

According to the police, the breakthrough in the recent case occurred when a complainant from Noor Nagar, Jamia Nagar, reported the theft of valuables, including jewellery, watches, laptops, mobile phones, and other belongings, after returning from a wedding.

The dedicated team of the Crime Branch deployed a combination of manual and technical surveillance techniques to analyse CCTV footage and gather crucial information.

A specific tip-off from Head Constable Surender led the team to Madanpur Khadar Ext, Sarita Vihar, where the suspect hid.

A well-coordinated effort by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police team resulted in the successful arrest of Mohd Saidul.

The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession, linked to another case at PS Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed details of his criminal activities, revealing that he and his associates targeted residential flats, primarily striking when residents were away.

They meticulously observed the movements of potential targets before executing their plans in the night hours, using recovered tools to break into houses and steal valuable items.

The accused, previously implicated in 15 cases of theft and burglary, was found to operate with a modus operandi of conducting reconnaissance during the day and executing strikes at night.