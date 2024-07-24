Bureaucratic rejig

New Delhi: Delhi government’s Services Department on Wednesday reshuffled several IAS officers on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, relieving A Anbarasu of the additional charge of principal commissioner (trade and taxes).



The transfer orders issued by the department stated Anbarasu, a 1996 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, will now serve as principal secretary (PWD) with the additional charge of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer.

Nikhil Kumar, a 2002 batch IAS officer who was awaiting posting, has been posted as secretary (land and building) while Chanchal Yadav, a 2008 batch IAS officer, will take charge as secretary (home), the order said.

In another order issued by the department, KM Uppu, a 2009 batch IAS officer looking after the additional charge of Excise Commissioner, has been relieved now. He will now only serve as secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Arti Lal Sharma and Jitender Yadav, both 2010 batch IAS officers who were awaiting postings, have been sent to the DDA and MCD, respectively. Two other IAS officers awaiting postings, Ravi Jha and Marathe Onkar Gopal, were posted in New Delhi and MCD, said the order.