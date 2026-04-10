Bureaucratic rejig: 33 DANICS, IAS officers moved

New Delhi: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has transferred 33 IAS and DANICS cadre officers, giving charge of additional chief secretary power and administrative reform to Prashant Goyal.

Goyal, 1993 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, has been relieved of the charge of Financial Commissioner, a Services department order issued on Wednesday said.

G Narendra Kumar, 1989 batch IAS officer awaiting posting, will be the new Financial Commissioner of Delhi. Soumya Saurabh (IAS,2014) will handle the additional charge of special secretary (industries) along with her current posting as district magistrate of North West Delhi, it said.

Sonika Singh (IAS,2015), special secretary cum private secretary of Delhi

Lt Governor, has been transferred as Commissioner DDA, the order said.

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer of 2006 batch holding the post of additional director (social Welfare) has been transferred to the post of additional commissioner (GST), Harshit Jain (DANICS, 2014), joint director (education) will look after preparatory activities related to Census 2027, it added.

The reshuffle also involved an administrative shake up, with transfers and postings involving Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) and District Magistrates (DMs) across districts.