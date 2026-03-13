Burari tutor accused of abusing 3 minor students over 2 years

NEW DELHI: A private tutor in north Delhi’s Burari allegedly sexually assaulted three minor students over nearly two years, threatening them with dire consequences including circulating AI-generated obscene images and killing their family members if they spoke about the abuse, police said on Thursday.



The girls, Class 12 students of a private school and residents of Burari area, had been attending tuition classes at a coaching institute for past three years. One of the girls, aged 17, alleged that the teacher frequently touched the students inappropriately during

classes, police said.

Based on a complaint by one of the girls on Monday, an FIR was lodged against the accused tutor at Burari police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The accused is currently absconding and police teams have been formed to

trace him, police said.

The complainants told police that whenever they objected to the accused’s behaviour, he would threaten to kill them and their family members, instilling fear and dissuading them from reporting the incidents earlier.

The complaint further stated that in October 2024, the accused organised a birthday gathering at the coaching centre. During the gathering, he allegedly assaulted the three students while under the influence of alcohol after learning that they had gone

out with friends.

In another incident reported by the girls, the accused allegedly called two of them to the coaching centre in August last year, where he beat them with a belt and sexually assaulted them. Two days later, he allegedly assaulted the third student at the same location.

When one of the students threatened to reveal the incidents to her family, the accused allegedly warned that he would circulate AI-generated obscene photographs and videos of the girls on social

media, police said.

The case surfaced after the accused allegedly tried to defame the girls at one victim’s home, prompting her to reveal the abuse. Police said the tutor fled and efforts are underway to arrest him.