Burari: Five hurt in factory explosion

NEW DELHI: A major explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Burari, New Delhi, left five people seriously injured on Sunday afternoon, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Three sustained severe burns, while a firefighter was injured during rescue efforts.

The fire began at 4:23 pm on the ground floor of a building in Pradhan Enclave, which housed the illegal unit with residential rooms above, said DFS Chief Atul Garg. The densely populated area descended into chaos following the explosion.

Five fire tenders were dispatched to contain the blaze. Among the injured, Himanshu, 27, suffered nearly 100 per cent burns, while others, including Anand, 24, and Ravi Prakash, 22, had burns ranging from 25 to 40 per cent. All were referred to LNJP Hospital for advanced treatment.

Fire officer Devender Sandhu sustained a hand injury during a secondary explosion. Witnesses reported loud blasts and heavy smoke.

Police are investigating the cause, initially linking it to wedding-related storage items. The site remains cordoned off for safety. Residents on the first floor escaped unharmed.