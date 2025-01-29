Burari building collapse: 5 dead, 12 rescued in ongoing operation

NEW DELHI: A four-storey building in north Delhi’s Burari, collapsed on Monday evening, leaving multiple casualties and prompting an extensive rescue operation by emergency services.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Burari Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm near Oscar Public School. Authorities were alerted at 6:58 PM via a PCR call.

The building, recently constructed on a 200-square-yard plot, completely crumbled, trapping several residents under the debris.

Firefighters, police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) promptly arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations.

Five fire tenders were dispatched to the site, which has since been cordoned off as rescue teams work to clear the rubble.

As of the latest reports, 12 individuals have been rescued from the collapsed structure and rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Tragically, five fatalities have been confirmed so far. Among the deceased are five adult males, whose bodies were recovered shortly after the collapse. Two of them were declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Rescue efforts remain ongoing, with officials working tirelessly to locate any remaining survivors. “We are focusing on clearing the debris systematically while ensuring the safety of those trapped inside,” said a senior official from the NDRF.

Preliminary investigations suggest potential negligence in the construction of the building, which had been recently completed.

An FIR has been registered at the Burari police station against Yogendra Bhati, the builder, and other unidentified associates under sections 105, 110, and 3(5) of the BNS Act.

Authorities suspect violations of building safety norms and are examining the quality of materials used in the construction.

Residents of the area expressed shock and grief over the tragic incident. Many criticised the lack of enforcement of building regulations, which they believe contributed to the collapse.

“This was bound to happen. There are so many illegal constructions in this area, and no one takes action until a tragedy occurs,” said a local resident.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg confirmed that rescue operations commenced immediately after receiving the call and are being conducted with the assistance of advanced equipment and trained personnel. “Our priority is to save as many lives as possible,” Garg stated.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of buildings in the Burari area. Rapid urbanization has led to the construction of numerous multi-storey structures, often without adherence to safety guidelines.

Urban planners and activists have called for stricter oversight and routine inspections to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any unsafe or unauthorized constructions in their neighborhoods to prevent similar tragedies.

With the situation still evolving, rescue teams are working tirelessly around the clock to locate and recover any remaining victims trapped beneath the rubble.

This incident has highlighted the critical need for stricter enforcement of building safety regulations and regular inspections in rapidly urbanising areas like Burari.