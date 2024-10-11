Bungalow at centre of row formally allotted to Atishi

New Delhi: The controversial 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines was formally allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday, two days after she was allegedly forcibly made to vacate it, officials said.



They said the bungalow in Civil Lines has been formally allotted to Atishi after completion of due process of handover and preparation of inventory.

An offer letter issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) mentioned that as the bungalow is under investigation by the CBI and other agencies for various “violations”, the allottee is “advised” to extend full cooperation in the probe.

The BJP targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal dubbing the bungalow, in which he lived as the Delhi chief minister for nine years, as “Sheeshmahal” for alleged irregularities in its reconstruction, costly interiors and household items there.

The bungalow was at the centre of an intense tussle involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the lieutenant governor (L-G) office after Kejriwal vacated it earlier this month.

The PWD letter stated that the bungalow was allotted to Chief Minister Atishi according to the

provisions of Delhi Administration Allotment of Government Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1977.