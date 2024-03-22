Building collapses in N-E Delhi, 2 workers killed, 1 critically injured

NEW DELHI: Two workers at a jeans-cutting facility tragically lost their lives, while another sustained critical injuries following a building collapse in North-East Delhi’s Welcome area in the early hours of Wednesday. The police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call at the Welcome Police Station.



The deceased were identified as Arshad (30), son of Sharif residing in Khasra, and Tauhid (20), son of Gafur. The injured victim was identified as Rehan (22), son of Farid Ahmed. All victims hailed from Kabir Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, they received a distress call at 02:16 am, reporting the collapse of a two-story building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome, Delhi. Arshad and Sharif were pronounced dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital, while Rehan remains under treatment at the same facility in critical condition.

Initial investigation suggests that the building, an old two-story structure, had a vacant first floor while the ground floor was being used for jeans-cutting operations. The collapse trapped three workers under the debris, prompting emergency response teams to quickly extract them. Unfortunately, two individuals succumbed to their injuries.

The building’s owner, identified as Shahid, is being sought by the authorities. The Delhi Police has stated that legal action will be taken regarding this incident, underlining the gravity of the situation and the imperative for accountability.

As inquiries progress, concerns arise regarding the safety standards of buildings in densely populated areas of Delhi. Such incidents highlight the potential hazards posed by aging and inadequately maintained structures, prompting scrutiny over regulatory oversight and adherence to building codes. The community has been left in shock by this sudden tragedy, with calls for immediate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As the injured victim battles for recovery in the hospital, efforts are dedicated towards comprehending the cause of the collapse and ensuring support and justice for those impacted.

According to a statement from the MCD, this building was 40 years old. “The building collapsed as a demolition was going on,” it said.