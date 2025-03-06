Building collapse on GB Road injures three

NEW DELHI: A portion of a building collapsed in the GB Road area, leaving three people injured, including one woman and two men.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kamla Market Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Kotha No. 58, causing panic among the residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity. Authorities and rescue teams rushed to the scene to assist the victims and assess the structural damage.

The injured individuals were quickly evacuated from the debris and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among the victims, one man sustained severe injuries and is reported to be in critical condition, while the other two suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Eyewitnesses described the moment of the collapse as sudden and terrifying. “We heard a loud noise, and within seconds, dust and rubble covered the street. People started screaming and running for safety,” said a local shopkeeper.

Emergency response teams, including fire department personnel and local authorities, arrived promptly to secure the area and prevent further incidents.

Officials have yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse, but preliminary assessments suggest that the building’s old and weak structure may have been a contributing factor.

Residents and business owners in the area have expressed concern over the safety of other buildings in GB Road, many of which are aging and potentially unstable.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the condition of the critically injured man remains a major concern. Doctors are monitoring him closely, while the other two victims are receiving necessary medical care.

Further updates on their recovery and the investigation into the collapse are expected soon.