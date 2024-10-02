Building caretaker shot dead in row over loud music in Dwarka

New Delhi: A 36-year-old caretaker of a building was shot dead following an argument over loud music in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden area on the night of Monday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Mohan Garden Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Babloo alias Kanta (36) son of Lalita Prasad resident of Kharehi, Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh and the accused has been identified as Lavnish (31) son of Dayaram resident of Mitrau, Delhi.

The shooting occurred at AV Apartments. Despite medical efforts, Bablu succumbed to his injuries, and his body has been preserved at DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The tenant Pujit Johari (27) who resides on the second floor of the building, had frequent disputes with another tenant, Lavnish over loud music.

Lavnish, who lives on the floor above with his wife, objected to the noise,

sparking an argument the previous night.

During the altercation, Lavnish, a gym supplement supplier, and his cousin Aman allegedly dragged Pujit to the terrace. As the commotion escalated, Babloo, the building’s caretaker, arrived at the scene to intervene. Babloo had been working in the building when

the conflict broke out. In a shocking turn of events, Aman reportedly handed Lavnish a pistol, and Lavnish fired, hitting Bablu in the abdomen.

Police and forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the crime scene, while the Delhi Police Crime Team also gathered evidence.

The registration of the case has set the stage for a full investigation, with efforts underway to apprehend Lavnish and Aman, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.