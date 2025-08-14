Budget constraints won’t stall Delhi’s development: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday assured that ongoing development works in the national capital would be completed on time and would not suffer due to lack of funds. Chairing a high-level review meeting with heads of all departments at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister said, “Delhi’s progress towards a ‘Developed Delhi’ will not be impeded by financial constraints. The Delhi government has an adequate budget and the Central government is providing full support.”

Gupta directed officials to ensure that all projects outlined in the budget are executed without delay. She instructed that responsible officers must monitor these works continuously and resolve any hurdles immediately. “All capital projects must be implemented without delay and their progress reviewed regularly,” she said, stressing that “no development work should face obstruction under any circumstances.”

Highlighting financial preparedness, the CM said, “The Delhi government has passed a record budget of one lakh crore, ensuring that no project will face financial constraints. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government are providing full support to make the capital a ‘Developed Delhi’.”

A key focus of the meeting was the strengthening of digital governance. Gupta noted that out of 199 departments, 119 have adopted the e-office system but called this “not yet sufficient.” She instructed the remaining departments to join immediately and to “ensure the complete digitalisation of offices.”

She also stressed on the citywide cleanliness drive, saying, “All departments must actively participate in the ‘Kude Se Azadi’ campaign during August.” She further directed officials to address public complaints on the PGMS portal within the stipulated timeframes.

Underlining the importance of inter-governmental coordination, the CM instructed that matters related to ministers, legislators, and representatives be prioritised, as these are directly linked to public interest. She also asked department heads to ensure office renovations so that “the work environment is appropriate and the public does not face any inconvenience.”

Reaffirming her government’s vision, Gupta said, “Our aim is transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric governance, ensuring that citizens receive timely and improved services. Achieving this requires collective effort from all departments.”