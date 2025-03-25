Budget can’t be formed by making kheer: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi on Monday criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for not presenting the Economic Survey ahead of the budget.

“Delhi’s budget cannot be formed by making ‘kheer’, but on the figures of the economy,” she said, taking a jibe at the BJP’s “kheer” ceremony that marked the start of the Budget Session.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said earlier in the assembly that the economic survey would be tabled soon as audits in various departments were still ongoing.

“A comprehensive survey of all sectors is underway and all Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit reports are coming to light. There should be no haste in presenting the Economic Survey without completing this process. This work will be completed soon,” she assured during the session.

Atishi, also the MLA from Kalkaji, questioned the government’s ability to prepare a budget without a detailed financial review.

“In Parliament, an Economic Survey is always presented before the budget, providing key data on a state or country’s financial health. This has been the practice in Delhi as well. How can a budget be prepared without an Economic Survey? I have not seen this happen in the past ten years,” she said at a press conference.

The AAP leader dismissed the government’s justification.

“The CM said the Economic Survey is delayed due to pending CAG reports, but there is no connection between the two. They are hiding the survey. Has the CM even read it?” she asked.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister tabled the CAG report, which is expected to shed light on the financial and operational aspects of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The five-day Budget Session began on Monday morning with a traditional “kheer” ceremony.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, is set to present the first budget of the BJP government in Delhi in over 26 years on Tuesday.

The BJP returned to power last month after defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections.