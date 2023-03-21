‘Budget allocation for education is highest in Delhi’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has the highest budgetary allocation for the education sector among all states, with 20.5 per cent of the budget estimates earmarked for the department, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2022-23.



The survey report that was presented in the Assembly on Monday, also mentioned that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University increased its intake capacity to 7,933 (during 2022-23) as compared to 6,258 during 2021-22.

It further mentioned that the government schools recorded a pass percentage of 98 per cent in class 12 and 97 per cent in class 10 during the academic session 2021-22.

The survey also said that 32,406 students got admission via centralised online draw of lots for admission under Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group (EWS & DG) category for the academic session 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s outcome budget which was also presented in the assembly on Monday, said that more than 90 per cent of government schools have been marking the attendance of their students online every day.

CCTV Cameras have been commissioned in 83 per cent of Delhi government schools and 11 new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) have been added to the existing schools during 2022-23, it said.

The Business Blasters programme provided seed money of Rs 2,000 each to 2 lakh students and generated 41,000 new business ideas in 2022-23, according to the outcome budget.