Budget 2025-26: What’s in store? Ministers share their expectations

NEW DELHI: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power after 26 years, Delhi is set to witness its first Budget under the new government. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget for 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and 26, with a strong focus on welfare, infrastructure, and economic growth. Calling it a “people’s Budget,” she invited Delhi residents to share their suggestions and has started consultations with various groups, including women’s organisations, traders, and slum dwellers.

Key promises that might be in the list includes:

Financial Support for Women

Women’s welfare is expected to be a major highlight of the budget. The BJP has promised a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 for women from economically weaker backgrounds. Pregnant women will receive a ₹21,000 maternity grant along with six nutritional kits. The budget is also likely to include subsidies on cooking gas, with cylinders available at ₹500 and one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

Women’s safety and infrastructure will be strengthened through the construction of 250 ‘pink’ toilets equipped with sanitary vending machines and feeding rooms. The government has also proposed forming a women-only police battalion to improve security in the city. In a move towards workers’ rights, domestic workers will be granted six months of paid maternity leave.

Healthcare

The BJP government plans to extend the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme to Delhi, offering free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh for eligible families. Strengthening public healthcare services is also expected to be a priority, with a focus on expanding medical facilities and ensuring better access to quality treatment.

Farmers & Pollution

The budget is likely to address the concerns of Delhi’s farmers by ensuring 100 per cent registration under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, providing ₹9,000 annually to eligible farmers. Another key promise is the launch of Atal Canteens, where meals will be available for ₹5. On the environmental front, the government has pledged to cut air pollution by 50 per cent by reducing PM-2.5 and PM-10 levels, transitioning 50 per cent of vehicles to electric or hybrid, and making the city’s bus fleet fully electric. To tackle the Yamuna’s pollution, ₹700 crore is expected to be allocated for wastewater treatment and ensuring zero industrial discharge into the river. Cleaning of the three landfill might also be on the list.

Education & Employment

For students, the BJP has proposed a one-time financial assistance of ₹15,000 for competitive exam preparation and free education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduation (PG) for poor students. The party has also promised to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Delhi.

Scheduled Caste (SC) students will benefit from the Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, receiving ₹1,000 per month. Meritorious Class 12 students will receive free laptops, and there will be a 50 per cent fee concession for professional courses. Additionally, the BJP has pledged to create 50,000 government jobs.

Housing & Infrastructure

A major policy shift is expected in housing, with full ownership rights to be granted to residents of 1,700 unauthorised colonies. Refugee colonies will also be given freehold property status. The BJP has promised an infrastructure overhaul with an ambitious target of attracting $50 billion.