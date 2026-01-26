BTech student dies by suicide

NOIDA: A second-year BTech student of a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a private hostel in Knowledge Park 3 on Friday night, police said. The incident occurred hours after he was reprimanded by hostel authorities for allegedly consuming alcohol.

The deceased was identified as Udit Soni, a resident of Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he had returned to the hostel with two friends within permitted hours but was confronted by staff over violation of hostel rules. A video of the confrontation was sent to his father, after which Udit appeared distressed. He later jumped from the building and was declared dead at hospital.