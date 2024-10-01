B.Tech graduate arrested for running Haj pilgrimage scam via Instagram

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a B.Tech Graduate running a scam involving discounted Haj pilgrimage packages through Instagram advertisements.



The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Irfan (24) son of Abushalae resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the investigation began after a victim, Sadik, reported being duped by Irfan’s fraudulent travel business, “Danish Travels,” which offered cheap travel packages for the Haj pilgrimage. Lured by the attractive offer, Sadik transferred an initial sum of Rs. 48,000 as an advance for flights, accommodation, and visa services.

Irfan sent fake documents, including a visa and flight tickets, and Sadik paid an additional Rs.1.92 lakh. Upon verifying the tickets with the airline, Sadik realised they were fake. Irfan demanded another Rs.43,000 for rebooking, which Sadik also paid, only to discover that all documents were fraudulent.

The police registered the case under an FIR and launched an investigation under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and 471 (using forged documents) of the IPC.