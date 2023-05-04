BST Developers India Pvt. Ltd. launches its flagship project ‘BST-Green Bhoomi’

New Delhi/Gurugram: BST Developers India Pvt. Ltd, a real estate start-up, has launched its first project ‘BST-Green Bhoomi’, with a vision to revolutionise the Indian real estate industry.



The launch was held at Double-Tree Hilton, Aspen Hal, Sector 56, Gurugram and was attended by investors, end-users, and respective media partners.

The company intends to conduct the business of BST on digital platforms and real estate apps, given the age of the digital economy.

Yoginder Tanwar, founder, BST Developers, said, “We are delighted to launch our first flagship project ‘BST-Green Bhoomi’ at Sector 99A, Gurugram. We aim to complete all the development before presenting the project to buyers and investors. We are also aiming to launch our 3 new projects in the next 3 years, which is at a value of Rs 1,000 crore. I believe that doing business just for the sake of profit is not enough and the business that contributes to the development of the nation is what I feel towards.”

‘BST-Green Bhoomi’ is a unique, fully developed residential project that offers residential plots located on a 75-meter road. The entire area is in the center of fully habituated surroundings, and the project is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The project boasts of open-air gyms, herb gardens, kids’ play areas, amphitheaters, and total security, and is inside a gated community.

The company has associated with experienced industry stalwarts like Amit Raj Jain, Achal Raina, Gaurav Jain, and Dr. Kunal Banerji. Industry watchers predict a great future for this potential unicorn of the Indian real estate industry.

BST’s revolutionary concept of Indie-Home is based on age-old techniques for the vast array of Indian Vedic architectural styles of using materials and styles that provide cool temperatures, allow sunlight and air flow-and yet combine this with the latest world class housing technology and equipment.

BST has partnered with renowned Indian Vedic architects and environmental habitation experts from Germany.