BSES Yamuna Power bags the top spot at ICMAI Cost Mgmt Awards

New Delhi: In a significant achievement for Delhi’s power sector, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has clinched the 1st position at the 19th National Award for Excellence in Cost Management, 2024, conferred by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). BYPL received the award in the Service Sector, Power Distribution & Transmission category, cementing its reputation as a leader in operational efficiency and cost-conscious innovation.

The award ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan, saw the honour being presented by Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance. Mitesh Shah, CFO of BYPL, received the award on behalf of the organisation along with his team.

The accolade recognises BYPL’s strategic approach to cost management and financial prudence, aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies while ensuring sustainable service delivery. The company’s data-driven processes and innovative cost optimisation initiatives have enabled it to maintain reliability and high performance in one of India’s most demanding power distribution environments.

“This recognition is a testament to BYPL’s commitment to delivering efficient, consumer-centric and sustainable power services,” said a company spokesperson. BYPL, serving millions, has excelled in infrastructure, technology, and fiscal management. Its use of analytics to cut costs and enhance energy delivery supports national energy goals.