BSES unveils basketball academy for budding champions

New Delhi: BSES’ mission extends beyond delivering electricity. It has launched the BSES Basketball Academy, in partnership with Dribble Academy. This initiative aims to inspire, engage, and empower young athletes, both boys and girls, to reach their full potential.

With expert mentorship from top state and national-level coaches, the academy is designed to unlock the potential of Delhi’s youth, offering quality training, state-of-the-art equipment, and competitive opportunities. In addition to the Centre of Excellence, BSES is also establishing High-Performance and

Grassroots Centres to nurture future champions and promote well-being.