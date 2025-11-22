BSES to source over half of city’s winter power from clean energy

New Delhi: Delhi is set to cross a major clean-energy milestone this winter, with BSES expecting more than 50 per cent of its total seasonal electricity supply to come from renewable and green power sources. As the city’s peak winter demand is projected to touch around 6000 MW, BSES has announced a diversified power strategy anchored in solar, wind, hydro, waste-to-energy and advanced forecasting systems.

Across the BRPL and BYPL distribution areas, the combined winter demand is estimated to be about 3900 MW. Of this, nearly 2336 MW will be supplied through renewable sources, including 840 MW of solar, 232 MW of rooftop solar, 500 MW of wind, 77 MW of hybrid projects, 647 MW of hydro, and 40 MW of waste-to-energy plants. Officials said this marks one of the highest green-energy integrations in any major Indian metro during the winter season.

To optimise resources, BSES will also bank surplus winter power with states such as Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur, which will return the power to Delhi during peak summer months. BRPL has tied up 48 MW for banking, while BYPL will bank up to 270 MW. In addition, BSES has strengthened its forecasting and grid-management tools using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. These models now analyse temperature, humidity, wind patterns, cloud cover and human behaviour, including holidays and events, to generate accurate demand forecasts for day-ahead, intra-day and medium-term planning. Inputs from IMD–POSCO further refine these predictions, ensuring optimal scheduling and grid stability.

To manage low night-time demand, BSES will use surplus energy for pumped storage, charge battery storage systems for later discharge, coordinate plant maintenance, bank excess power with partner states, and back down expensive stations as required. A BSES spokesperson said the discom is fully prepared for winter, adding that its integrated approach ensures clean, reliable and uninterrupted power for over 53 lakh consumers

across Delhi.